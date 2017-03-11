Oregon Ducks outfielder Danica Mercado (2) makes contact with the ball. The Oregon Ducks take on Hofstra Pride at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on March 10, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Kleist and Elish set career-highs in strikeouts as Ducks run-rule Idaho State and Pacific

Oregon softball continued to do what it has been doing all season long: win. The Ducks, the lone undefeated team nationally, improved to 23-0 with two run-rule wins over Idaho State and Pacific on Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium.

Game 1: Oregon vs. Idaho State

Megan Kleist stepped into the circle once again for Oregon as the Ducks threw a career-high 11 strikeouts against Idaho State.

In the top of the first inning, Kleist struck out three and stranded runners at first and second. The first eight outs of the game were all thanks to Kleist strikeouts.

“I really worked on keeping my ball a lot lower than I have in the past couple games,” Kleist said. “I know it’s been something I’ve tried to work on but haven’t really succeeded in. I’ve been working hard in practice this last week and i feel like I succeeded in that today.”

In the bottom of the first, Oregon’s new small-ball style showed when the Ducks scored three runs without hitting the ball beyond the infield until the final swing of the at in the inning. Even though the entire lineup made plate appearances, Oregon only had two hits and led 4-0 at the conclusion of the first frame.

Oregon did more of the same in the second inning, scoring two runs thanks to a couple of errors from Idaho State.

The Ducks added onto their 6-0 lead in the third inning after Danica Mercado hit an RBI double to score Lauren Lindvall and give Oregon a 7-0 lead heading into the fourth. Mercado finished the game hitting 3-for-4.

Kleist kept the strikeouts coming, retiring a career-high 10th batter in the fourth inning and earned one more strikeout in the fifth.

“That’s the secret to Megan’s success, keeping the ball down, you know really working that low pitch,” head coach Mike White said. “And of course her rise ball is working good. … It made it really tough to hit tonight.”

The Ducks failed to get an eighth run in the bottom of the fourth to force a run-rule but a two-run home run from Gwen Svekis sealed the 9-0 win.

Game 2: Oregon vs. Pacific

After a 95-minute rain delay, Oregon and Pacific finally took the field.

Freshman Miranda Elish started in the circle for the Ducks, and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation went to work, striking out eight of the first nine batters she faced, and later setting a career-high in strikeouts at nine.

“It’s great to see all of our pitchers do great, kind of like a triple threat,” Kleist said.

Jenna Lilley got the Oregon scoring going in the bottom of the third, hitting an RBI single with two outs while on the other side of the inning, Elish kept firing strikes.

“Miranda’s doing a great job,” White said. “Her ball was really breaking well, she was hitting her locations, she seems to be getting stronger and stronger as we go along, which is what we need.”

In the bottom of the fourth, Oregon’s small-ball game came to life. The Ducks got on base through walks and then some smart steals and an error.

Oregon had runners on bases from the start of the inning but by the time Nikki Udria got to the batter’s box, the bases were clear and Oregon was ahead 5-0. Udria hit a double but was stranded when Lilley flew out to Pacific’s second baseman Samantha Owen.

“Whenever we have our speed on base it adds a component of pressure,” Mercado said.

A double from Elish scored two runs and a Mercado singled to scored Puentes for an 8-0 win.

Next up: Oregon takes on Hofstra to close out the tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter at @ShawnMedow

Comments