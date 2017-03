Video: Quinn XCII at Wow Hall

Up-and-coming indie-pop artist Quinn XCII performed at WOW Hall on March 2, 2017. The Denver-born, Detroit-raised musician was considered one of 2016’s most exciting new artists and is well-acquainted with the Spotify Global Viral Chart, first appearing with producer ayokay in the number one spot for “Kings of Summer.” His music is a combination of electronic, hip hop, and tropical influences.

Produced by: Justine Vanderpool

