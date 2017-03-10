Geri Ann Glasco (12) runs to her team after a homerun. The Oregon State Beavers host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks for the Civil War Series at the OSU Softball Complex in Corvallis, Ore, on April 10, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Ionescu earns national honor, two softball players tabbed for Pac-12 weekly awards

— Following being named Pac-12 freshman of the year at the end the regular season, Sabrina Ionescu was named national freshman of the year by espnW. Ionescu finished the regular season averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The team is anticipating its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.

— Two-time U.S. 110-meter hurdle champion, Devon Allen, announced he signed with Nike on Tuesday. Allen announced in November that he would be forgoing his football career to focus solely being a professional track and field athlete.

— Track and field is looking for a sweep at the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas, this weekend.

— Oregon baseball took down Santa Clara 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening contest of a four-game series.

— The Emerald’s Gus Morris previews the Pac-12 tournament for Oregon men’s basketball. The team plays California on Friday night for a spot in Saturday’s conference championship game.

— The Pac-12 announced this week that Alexis Mack was named conference player of the week and Miranda Elish was named conference freshman of the week. As a team, the Ducks are on a school-record 19-game winning streak to start the season.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445

Comments