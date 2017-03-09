Video: Tereso Cobian draws comics

If you’ve ever wanted to see Spiderman smoke a bong and flip off the Green Goblin, then “Private Posse” just might be the comic book for you. Former UO student Tereso Cobian has spent that last few years writing and illustrating his own comic book currently on sale at The Duck Store.

Inspired by hip hop and street graffiti, the 32-page, full-colored comic follows a band of misfits in a post-apocalyptic world. The project took over two years to finish and Cobian hopes to finish the second issue in half the time.

Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, the book is currently on sale at several comic outlets in Oregon and several stores in New York City. “Private Posse” is also available on Cal Young Comics’s website, Cobian’s self-founded comic publishing company.

Between working and helping to raise his 4-month-old daughter, Cobian hopes to have issue two released sometime in the near future.

http://www.calyoungcomics.com/store/private-posse-1

Comments