Oregon begins Pac-12 Tournament with 80-57 win over ASU

One down, two to go.

After defeating rival Oregon State for a share of the Pac-12 regular season championship last week, the Ducks earned the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon opened tournament play with an 80-57 victory over No. 8-seeded Arizona State in the quarterfinals Thursday in Las Vegas.

“I think we did a good job. We understand that, you know, these rankings don’t mean anything,” Dylan Ennis told reporters after the game. “We have to come out every day and play like it’s our last game. We got defensive stops, and we’re going to have to continue doing that throughout the tournament. But overall I think we did a great job today.”

Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey led the way for the Ducks as the only players to score in double figures. Brooks scored a team-high 22 points while Dorsey added 21. Ennis was everywhere on the court, finishing with seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

“He competes, goes after the ball hard, rebounding, scoring,” Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said of Brooks. “But he’s a great player and a clutch player. One of the best players in the country.”

Surprisingly after playing in overtime yesterday, Arizona State came out with plenty of energy in the first half; Oregon began sluggish.

Oregon led 34-31 at halftime.

The Ducks wasted no time in the second half to expand their lead, going on a 14-3 run over the first six minutes for a 48-34 advantage. During that run, the Ducks amped up the defense, limiting the Sun Devils to one bucket.

“I thought that our defensive effort to start the second half was pretty good. I thought our defensive energy was pretty good,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “We limited them to one shot, so we were able to get a little burst there. I think they started out 1-for-14 to start the second half and gave us a little separation.”

Arizona State didn’t go away quietly as Torian Graham, who scored a game-high 32 points, had a four-point play with 7:17 left to cut the deficit to eight, 60-52. Oregon responded with an 8-0 run as Brooks and Dorsey each scored four points to clinch the victory for the Ducks.

Oregon outrebounded ASU, 48-29. The Ducks also had 13 offensive rebounds. while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor compared to Arizona State’s 31.1 percent.

The Ducks will play in the semifinals on Friday against either No. 4 Utah or No. 5 Cal at 6 p.m.

