Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shakes hands with teammate Oti Gildon (32) after being introduced before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Standford Cardinal for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu tabbed national freshman of the year by espnW

The honors continue to roll in for Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu.

On Thursday morning, espnW named Ionescu its national freshman of the year. Shortly after the regular season concluded, Pac-12 coaches and media voted her freshman of the year.

The Walnut Creek, California, native has guided the Ducks to what will undoubtedly be their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005. So far, Ionescu has averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Oregon (20-13) — not to mention 41.6 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Ionescu, who had four triple-doubles this year, set the Oregon record for triple-doubles in a career. Oregon assistant Nicole Powell, a former Stanford star, owns the Pac-12 record with six career triple-doubles.

Ionescu’s latest feat came at the Pac-12 Tournament, where she drained two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to help the Ducks upset No. 11 Washington before a record-sized crowd at KeyArena.

“I don’t think I would want anyone else in that position because I know how tough it can be to hit those free throws,” head coach Kelly Graves said after the game.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was named espnW’s coach of the year. Washington’s Kelsey Plum took home player of the year honors.

