Video: YouTube musicians Alex Aiono and William Singe perform in Portland

YouTubers Alex Aiono and William Singe came together for a collaborative performance on “The Changes Tour.” Rising to fame via their unique covers of popular R&B/hip hop hits, both Aiono and Singe are not only performing said covers live, but debuting their own new music. They performed to a sold-out crowd at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 23.

Comments