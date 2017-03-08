UO blocks Breitbart advertisements

Sleeping Giants, an activist group, confirmed this morning that University of Oregon advertisements will no longer appear on alt-right website Breitbart.

According to The Sleeping Giants, a progressive group dedicated to the halt of discriminatory news sites, UO has joined a list of over 1,000 companies and institutions that have blocked Breitbart from their media buy.

The initial news of UO ads on Breitbart’s controversial website struck many students and faculty as an issue, as well as a threat to the safe space that UO has worked to create over the years.

Many people reached out through Twitter, and were met with the response from the university that the ads worked through an algorithm, and a solution would soon be worked out with the university’s media buyers.

CONFIRMED: The University of Oregon @uoregon has blocked Breitbart from their media buy! Go Ducks! — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 8, 2017

Comments