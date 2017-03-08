Parker Kelly (20) replaces Matt Krook (13) in the third inning. The Oregon Ducks host the Gonzaga Bulldogs at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on May 9, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Nearly a decade later, three friends find themselves reunited as members of Oregon baseball team

The game is in extra innings, there’s two outs, with runners on second and third, and the Demarini Dirty Dozen are one out away from beating the No. 1 team on the west coast to advance to the championship game of West Coast Nationals.

A nine-year-old Kenyon Yovan, third baseman of the team, sets up in a defensive stance as his father, who is head coach, watches on. Jacob Bennett is pitching, and Parker Kelly is catching. Nearly a decade later, Yovan recalls what he and Kelly talked about with their coach between innings.

“If a guy got over to third, ‘Parker, you have a good arm,’” Yovan said. “Throw the ball to the bag and I’ll do everything else.”

The pitch came in, an inside fastball. Kelly received it and launched a throw to third where Yovan tagged out the runner before he could get back to the bag, ending the game and sending the Demarini Dirty Dozen to the championship game.

It’s moments like this that the three players, now all members of the Oregon Ducks baseball team, can look back on as the start of what has become a close friendship over the years. Despite the fact that all of them did not go to the same high school, the three remained close throughout their prep careers. They have been reunited with Oregon season, and all three could play important roles in the coming seasons.

“Since the beginning, they’ve always been like older brothers to me,” Yovan said. “Once I got here we didn’t lose a step; they’re showing me the ropes. It was a nice transition for me.”

With Kelly and Bennett each entering their sophomore seasons, the arrival of Yovan to this year’s team meant that finally, the three friends are back to being on the same team again.

“It’s been quite the times,” Kelly recalled. “It’s a blessing that we’re all here together now.”

However, ending up on the same college team wasn’t necessarily the goal when the three were looking at which school they would go to.

“Obviously it was in the back of our minds — it would be cool if we all got the opportunity to go to the same place, but Oregon’s a great place for us to further our education and play for a great coach like (Oregon head coach George Horton)” Kelly said. “Just the atmosphere around the program was awesome and really made us feel welcome and want to come here and compete for the Ducks.”

Both Kelly and Yovan are two-way players, meaning they may see playing time both on the pitching mound and either in the field or batting. In 2017, Kelly has appeared in two games, both as a pitcher. All total, he’s pitched 3.2 innings, striking out five and giving up two runs on six hits.

In the 2016 MLB Draft, Kelly was selected in the 34th round (1,031st overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals. Kenyon Yovan was selected in the 32nd round with the 957th pick by the Seattle Mariners. With additional playing time, the two players could each see their draft stock improve.

Jacob Bennett joined the Ducks last season and is a right-handed pitcher for the team. While he hasn’t made an appearance in 2017 yet, he played in seven games as a freshman in 2016, with a 2-0 record and struck out five batters. An injury forced him to miss the last two months of the season.

Yovan has seen the most playing time of the three players at this point in the season, after stepping into the closer role due to a short-term injury to projected closer Brac Warren.

“He’s looked the part and has done very well,” Horton said of Yovan before the start of the season.

So far in 2017 Yovan has recorded three saves, and recorded his first win for the Ducks in their 5-4 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“Kenyon came in and did a terrific job for us and kept giving us shots,” head coach George Horton said of Yovan’s performance against the Bulldogs.

No matter what the amount of playing time is for the three players, their hope is that they can contribute to creating a little of the magic they had back in that West Coast Nationals tournament, and help get the Ducks their first College World Series appearance since the return of baseball to Oregon in 2009.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments