Dogs banned from downtown Eugene

Starting in April, walking your dog through downtown Eugene will be illegal, with some exceptions.

Eugene City council passed an ordinance today banning dogs — except service dogs, dogs of residences who live and work in the downtown area and police dogs — in downtown as part of the city council’s effort to make downtown a safer area.

The city council discussed the code as means to “displacing downtown loiterers, who are frequently accompanied by dogs,” according to a Register-Guard article today.

The ordinance document referenced an incident last summer when a dog attacked a Eugene public library employee and the employee’s dog. The victim’s dog died after the attack, and the victim sustained injuries.

The Register-Guard reported that the fine will be up to $250.

This ban is similar to a dog ban on 13th Ave. near the University of Oregon, which has been in effect since 1996, according to the Register-Guard.

The area of banned dogs is between Lincoln Street., W 8th ave., Pearl Street. and E 11th Ave.

