Use spring break to your advantage by traveling to cities where you may potentially live after graduating or scheduling informational interviews in your job field. (Teddy Tsai/Emerald)

Use spring break to your advantage by networking and traveling

Spring break is quickly approaching. It can be an exciting time because it hints at the impending summer. It’s easy to get caught in elaborate plans with friends and before you know it, your flight back to school is a day away and your week of freedom has come to an end.

For those of us on the search for a job, it might be beneficial to exchange music festivals for informational interviews this break. Networking is a crucial part of being a college student because it can present opportunities you may not have otherwise had. The much-needed week off is also the perfect time to consider where you might want to live post-graduation.

Networking has huge benefits and traveling for informational interviews is a perk. Get a sense of what your life would be like if you chose to live and work in a particular city. After all, the most important thing is your happiness and location can play a big role in it.

Here are some ways you can make your spring break productive while still having fun.

Travel to your potential “home”

There are so many beautiful and exciting places where you might think you would want to live, but the reality is there’s a lot more to consider than just aesthetics. Take climate, available transportation, expenses and distance from loved ones into account. It’s easy to feel like you know exactly what you’re doing when you’re 22 years old, but you want to be sure this destination will bring you happiness in the long run.

If you’re applying for jobs all around the U.S., pick one or two of these locations and spend some time exploring the area. Could you see yourself starting a family there? Is it affordable? What are the people like?

It’s good to branch out of your comfort zone and live somewhere new while you’re young, but make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Schedule informational interviews

If talking to professionals in your field of potential work doesn’t excite you, then you probably chose the wrong career path. Informational interviews give you the chance to learn more about the career you’re getting into while also allowing you to network with professionals in the industry. This can give you a good feel for what your life will look like when you start working.

Schedule as many interviews as you can and make sure you go prepared with plenty of questions. Research the people you are planning on meeting and cater your questions to them specifically. People love to talk about themselves, and they will be flattered if you show up knowledgeable of their work history.

Apartment hunt

Touring apartments might be a productive way to spend some of your time. Many apartments that are listed online have photos that don’t accurately depict what the space looks like. For this reason, it’s a good idea to check out the property in person. The environment you live in is an important part of your decision making when it comes to looking for a job. In order to make sure this is the right place for you, it’s helpful to check out what type of housing you’ll have to choose from.

