Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) tries to push past Colorado Buffaloes forward Lucas Siewert (25). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Reaves paid over $60,000 by Oregon, Brooks named Pac-12 POY

— The University of Oregon paid former assistant coach David Reaves over $60,000 for less than a month of work, The Register-Guard reported on Monday. According to public records, Reaves received $3,750 for 26 hours of work as a member of Willie Taggart’s staff. He also received a payment of $60,000. Reaves was officially hired on Jan. 17 and resigned just over two weeks later on Feb. 3 after being arrested and charged with a DUII.

— Oregon junior Dillon Brooks was named the Pac-12 player of the year on Monday. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.9 points per game and hit a team-high 35 3-pointers in 18 conference games. He was also named to the All-Conference first team. Fellow junior Jordan Bell took home Pac-12 defensive player of the year honors and was named to the All-Conference Second team.

Chris Boucher and Tyler Dorsey earned honorable mentions. Both Boucher and Bell were also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team.

— Oregon pitcher David Peterson earned National Collegiate Baseball Player of the week honors following his 17-strikeout performance against Mississippi State last week. Peterson went eight scoreless innings against the Bulldogs and struck out a program-record 17 batters to help Oregon secure the 1-0 win.

— Willie Taggart has hit the recruiting road hard in his first few months as the new Oregon head coach. But for one of his more recent offers, he didn’t have to travel far. Last Thursday, Oregon officially extended an offer to his son, Willie Taggart Jr. The younger Taggart, a 2020 prospect, is a 6-foot, 146-pound dual-threat quarterback. It’s the first offer he’s received.

— Thomas Laurent was named the Pac-12 player of the week on Monday. Laurent set a new program record on Sunday with his 16th consecutive singles win. He is now 12-0 this spring in singles play.

