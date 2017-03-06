Oregon beach volleyball drops opening series against Portland

Oregon beach volleyball opened its season with two losses to the Portland Pilots at Chemeketa Community College in Salem over the weekend. Both matches were close.

In the opener on Saturday, Oregon (0-2) won both matches on the top courts but lost the three remaining matches to Portland (2-0) for a 3-2 loss. The Ducks were led by freshman Brooke Van Sickle and junior Taylor Agost on the top court, winning in two sets, 21-19 and 22-20. Sophomores Lindsey Vander Weide and Lauren Paige also defeated the Pilots on the No. 2 court, winning in two sets both by a score of 21-17.

The Ducks lost to Portland 3-2 again on Sunday morning, this time in dramatic fashion. Facing cold conditions and heavy wind, Oregon scored its two points in wins from No. 3 pair Willow Johnson and Maddy Silberger-Franek, and No. 5 pair Sumeet Gill and Marine Hall-Poirer.

The match was decided on the top court after the Pilots picked up wins on courts two and four. Taylor Agost and Brooke Van Sickle matched up with Portland’s Tami Stephens and Cali Thompson. The Ducks lost their first set 21-16, then battled to a 30-28 loss in the second set in a back and forth match.

Oregon now has a month off before its next match on April 7 against Sacramento State in Boise, Idaho.

The Ducks will embark on a team trip to Australia during the time off.

Follow Jack Pitcher on Twitter @jackpitcher20

Comments