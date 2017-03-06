Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) leaps in celebration after sinking the go-ahead basket. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Brooks named Pac-12 Player of the Year, Bell Defensive Player of the Year

The Oregon Ducks dream season just got better on Monday with the announcement of the Pac-12 individual awards.

Dillon Brooks was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and took home first team All-Conference honors. The junior averaged 17.9 points in conference play, the third-best mark in the league and led the Ducks with 35 3-pointers. He is the second Oregon player in the last three years to take home the honor.

Fellow junior Jordan Bell was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He’s the only player in the conference to place in the top-10 in the league in rebounding (10th, 7.9 RPG), steals (8th, 1.4) and blocks (4th, 2.1). Bell is the first Duck to take home the title in the award’s 14-year history.

Bell was also named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. Chris Boucher and Tyler Dorsey received honorable mention nods.

Both Bell and Boucher were also named to the All-Conference Defensive Team. The two combined to average 6.8 blocks this season.

The full list of conference awards can be found here.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments