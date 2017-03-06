7/11 on Broadway and Patterson robbed, shots fired

At 1:50 a.m., an armed white male robbed the 7/11 on East Broadway and Patterson Street and fired a shot in the store, according to Eugene Police Department. The suspect is still at large and police are advising people to stay clear of the area. No injuries have been reported.

Police responded to the robbery and chased the suspect, around 5’6” and 40- or 50-years-old. The suspect fired more shots, but evaded police. He was last seen near the Hub apartment complex at 515 East Broadway.

The suspect had “a thin build and gaunt appearance. His face has pock marks and he was last seen wearing a dark rain jacket and dark pants,” according to the alert.

Police are actively searching for the suspect. If you have any information, call 541-682-5111.

