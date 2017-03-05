Photos: Elton John performs at Matthew Knight Arena

Elton takes his seat in in front of his piano before the start of his performance. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
A fan records video on their phone while Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Keyboardist Kim Bullard plays the keyboard during the opening song. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Details of Elton's bedazzled suit jacket that he wore during his performance. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton directs the crowd to sing along during the first song. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton greets the crowd from the edge of the stage after the first song. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton greets the crowd after performing Bennie and the Jets. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Elton greets the crowd behind him after performing Bennie and the Jets. Elton John performs with his band as part of his World Tour at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)