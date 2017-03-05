The Ducks wait at homeplate to congratulate their teammate's homerun. The Oregon State Beavers host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks for the Civil War Series at the OSU Softball Complex in Corvallis, Ore, on April 10, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Oregon sets school record for consecutive wins in win over Stephen F. Austin

The Oregon softball team has played 19 games in its 2017 season, and the Ducks have 19 wins.

With Sunday’s 8-2 victory over Stephen F. Austin, the Ducks set a program record with 19 consecutive victories. The win came on the final day of the Missouri Invitational, a tournament in which Oregon outscored its five opponents 47-7.

The Ducks scored five runs in the first two innings en-route to the win.

“It’s definitely promising,” Jenna Lilley said in an interview with KWVA. “I think it’s good momentum going into our home opener. … I think it’s really great what we did down here, definitely. I think one of our better weekends of the year.”

Gwen Svekis started the scoring with a two-run blast before Lilley hit an RBI double for three runs. Svekis notched her next two RBIs in the second inning when she singled home Alexis Mack and Danica Mercado.

After a scoreless third inning, the Ducks added a run in the fourth. Mack started the inning off with a double before coming around to score on Nikki Udria’s RBI single.

The Lady Jacks scored their only two runs of the game in the fifth and sixth innings when they mustered two solo home runs.

With a 6-2 lead, the Ducks scored their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Udria and Lilley each had RBI singles in the frame to complete the scoring.

For the game, Mack went 4-for-4 to wrap up a standout tournament. The South Carolina transfer went 13-for-17 upping her season average to .509. Lilley is finding her groove as she went 3-for-4 on the day.

Miranda Elish improved her record to 4-0 on with the win in the pitcher’s circle. She threw five innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Megan Kleist threw the final two innings, surrendering one run with two strikeouts.

Oregon can run its winning streak to 20 games when it hosts the inaugural Oregon Invitational starting Friday, March 10. The Ducks will play five games in three days, opening up with a doubleheader against Hofstra and Idaho State on Friday.

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments