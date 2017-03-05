Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) attempts a shot as California Golden Bears Elizabeth Koehler (35) and Charlotte Biffar (1) defend. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse drops road contest to High Point, 17-13

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team fell to the High Point Panthers 17-13 on Sunday in High Point, North Carolina.

The Panthers came out strong, scoring six consecutive goals. The Ducks (5-2) didn’t get on the board until junior attacker Mariah Gatti scored with 12:20 left in the first half. Oregon’s JoJo Hesketh followed a minute later to close the Oregon deficit to four goals.

High Point (1-3) responded by scoring four straight to lead the Ducks, 10-2. Oregon, however, was able to close the half with three more goals, to head to the locker room down 10-5.

The second half was similar to the first. High Point came out strong and the Ducks fought back, but were never able to fully recover.

The Panthers outscored Oregon 6-1 in the first five minutes of second half play. With 15 minutes left, Oregon trailed 16-6.

Oregon did its best to make a comeback, going on a 7-1 run to close the game, but it wasn’t enough for the victory. High Point ultimately won, 17-13.

Gatti led the team in scoring with five goals, followed by Hesketh with four. Freshman attacker Julia Bolte led the team in assists with four. Both teams took 34 shots on goal.

The Ducks return to action when they travel to Denver, Colorado, to square off against Vermont on March 17.

Follow Kylee O’Connor on Twitter @kyleethemightee

Comments