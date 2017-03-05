Paloma Gomez hits the ball back to her opponent during her doubles match. The No. 51 Oregon Ducks face the Idaho Vandals at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 30 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks strike even on weekend trip with victory over Boise State

After the Oregon women’s tennis team endured a 4-2 loss to Denver on Saturday at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center, they came back with a vengeance on Sunday to edge out Boise State by a point with a 4-3 road win on Sunday.

The Duck’s winningest pair of Marlou Kluiving and Julia Eshet picked up their 16th doubles win on Saturday while Daniella Nasser and Nia Rose picked up their 10th win to seal an early lead after the doubles. However, the Pioneers proved too dominant in the singles, scoring four victories compared to Oregon’s one. Kluiving, who had been the first to finish her singles matches the last weekend, was unable to finish her match.

Part of Oregon’s efforts to regroup as they faced host Boise State on Sunday was swapping in Paloma Gomez for Daniella Nasser. The pair of Gomez and Rose were the first to pick up a win in the doubles, followed by the duo of Shweta Sangwan and Alyssa Tobita which guided the Ducks to lock in a two-point advantage before heading into the singles.

Though Gomez fell in her first singles outing this season, Eshet, Kluiving and Sangwan came through to notch a win for the Ducks for their weekend in Idaho.

“I am proud with how the team responded from yesterday,” head coach Alison Silverio said in a press release. “We fought hard and were determined to make it happen. It was a complete team effort and we had a lot of people step up.”

Oregon will take on Washington and Washington State in Seattle and Pullman, Washington, respectively next weekend.

Follow Romaine Soh on Twitter @mainetainpls

Comments