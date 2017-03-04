Oregon infielder Danica Mercado (2) hits the ball. The Oregon Ducks face the Baylor University Bears in Game 5 of the NCAA Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on May 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Softball wins 18th straight, tying school record to remain undefeated

Another double-header and another 2-0 day for No.4 Oregon (18-0) softball.

The 7-2 victory over No.24 Missouri (9-7) and the 8-0 win over Butler (6-8) gave Oregon its 18th straight win, tying a school record.

In the first game, Oregon led No.24 Missouri by one entering the fifth inning when Lauren Lindvall stepped to the plate. With two runners on, Lindvall hit a home run over left field to give Oregon a 6-2 lead. Danica Mercado drove in Shannon Rhodes moments later, and the Ducks led 7-2.

Megan Kleist shutout Missouri in the final two innings to grab the win.

Kleist (6-0) completed the game allowing five hits, two earned runs on five walks and one strikeout.

Oregon previous two runs came from one in the first inning and two in the second inning. Niki Udria singled to center to drive in Mercado to give Oregon the 1-0 lead. One inning later, Lindvall got her first RBI when she singled to right field and Haley Cruse scored. Then, Gwen Svekis singled to left to drive in Alexis Mack.

Lindvall ended the game 2-of-4 with four RBIs and on home run. Mercado also performed well offensively, going 3-of-4 with 1 RBI.

Oregon scored seven runs on 11 hits.

In game two, the Ducks run-ruled the Butler Bulldogs.

Oregon scored in four out of five innings. It was a two run home run from Jenna Lilley that put the run-rule into effect and gave Oregon the 8-0 win.

That's a WALK-OFF BOOOOOOOOOOOM! @jenna_kate00 crushes a 2-run shot in B5 and the Ducks run-rule Butler, 8-0! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZhicqLEfVF — Oregon Duck Softball (@OregonSB) March 5, 2017

Oregon’s offense was on-fire throughout the game.

However, it was pitcher Maggie Balint (9-0) who dominated throughout. She pitched five innings and struck-out 10 batters, one off of her career high. She allowed two hits and zero walks.

For Oregon, three runs came in the first inning. Udria singled to right to drive in Mercado and move Svekis to third. Svekis and Udria would both later score on separate wild pitches.

Mia Camuso ended the game batting 2-of-3 with two RBIs. Lilley ended with two RBIs while Udria and Miranda Elish finished with one.

Oregon’s next game will be tomorrow at 8 a.m. against Stephen F. Austin.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments