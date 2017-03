This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Weekly wrap-up: Tuition spikes, GPA inflation and our interview with Mike Watt

In this weekly wrap-up, Associate News Editor Max Thornberry explains why everyone will be paying so much to attend the University of Oregon next year and talks about Will Campbell’s exploration of inflated grades. Test out the Emerald Grade Tracker here.

Arts and Culture Editor Craig Wright recaps his interview with legendary punk-rocker Mike Watt.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

