Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon’s David Peterson strikes out 17 batters in win over Mississippi State

Behind David Peterson’s record-setting performance, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 in their home opener at PK Park on Friday.

Without giving up a walk all night, Peterson struck out 17 Bulldogs, the most strikeouts for an Oregon pitcher since the Ducks reinstated their baseball program in 2009. Peterson shattered the previous modern record of 14 strikeouts, set by Tyler Anderson on March 4, 2011 against Long Beach State.

“Obviously we have a lot of confidence in him and his ability,” head coach George Horton said. “His ability to be good that long and sustain it, in tough conditions with it being wet and muddy and so forth is about as good as it gets.”

After surrendering two hits in the first inning, Peterson pitched six innings of no-hit baseball before giving up a single with two outs in the top of the eighth. He then completed his night with one final strikeout to finish the eighth inning. Every Bulldog in the starting lineup struck out at least once, with Luke Alexander striking out four times in four at-bats, and Tanner Poole striking out three times in three at-bats.

“Today I got into a grove and felt good out there,” Peterson said. “No matter how my body felt, mentally, I felt good; I felt like I could get anyone out with any of my pitches.”

In the bottom of the fifth, junior first baseman Kyle Kasser launched his first career home run for the team’s only run of the game. He was the only Ducks player to record multiple hits in the game, going 3-of-4.

“We joke because he hits balls to the light green out in right field and we call it a ‘Kasser bomb’ when it hits the warning track,” Peterson said of Kasser. “But to see that go up into the air and just fly, it was awesome.”

Closer Kenyon Yovan came into the game for Peterson in the ninth. With two out and a man on first, Mississippi State pinch hitter Elijah MacNamee crushed a double to put runners on second and third, putting the Ducks one run lead in jeopardy. Yovan settled in and struck out Brent Blaylock to end the game and pick up his third save of the season.

The Ducks return to the field for game two of the series against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at PK Park. Matt Mercer will get the start for the Ducks.

