Podcast: Stacy Versus ‘Arrival’

March 3, 2017


Quick: go look up the Sanskrit word for “war” and its translation, then listen to the third episode of Stacy Versus!

In this installment from the Emerald Podcast Network, it’s Stacy Versus “Arrival,” the 2016 film from director Denis Villeneuve. Emerald illustrator and designer Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the movie, Jeremy Renner’s wooden dialogue, the disaffected human race and Russia’s response to the alien invasion.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the trailer for Arrival below.

Listen to the last episode of Stacy Versus here where she takes on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Anastasia Yurishcheva

Anastasia is a junior at the University of Oregon majoring in Advertising. She first started making videos on her YouTube channel, then was hired to the Emerald as a multimedia producer, was the 2015-2016 multimedia editor and now became Senior Designer/Illustrator for the publication.

