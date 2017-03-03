Stacy Versus is a production of the Emerald Podcast Network. (Design by Stacy Yurishcheva.)

Podcast: Stacy Versus ‘Arrival’

Quick: go look up the Sanskrit word for “war” and its translation, then listen to the third episode of Stacy Versus!

In this installment from the Emerald Podcast Network, it’s Stacy Versus “Arrival,” the 2016 film from director Denis Villeneuve. Emerald illustrator and designer Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the movie, Jeremy Renner’s wooden dialogue, the disaffected human race and Russia’s response to the alien invasion.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the trailer for Arrival below.

