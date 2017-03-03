BaseballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 in their home opener

March 3, 2017 at 9:55 pm


Oregon catcher Matthew Dyer (7) reaches to make a catch in the outfield. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon catcher Matthew Dyer (7) goes to make a catch in the outfield. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) reaches down to recover a hit. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Mississippi St. outfielder Jake Mangum (15) dives back to first base to avoid being tagged out by Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1). The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) winds up to throw the ball to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) celebrates after scoring a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) celebrates with the rest of the bench after scoring a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon infielder Morgan McCullough (9) makes a pass to first base after recovering the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon pitcher Kenyon Yovan (21) reacts after being struck out late in the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Comments

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

LacrosseSports

Oregon lacrosse takes down Winthrop 18-5

SoftballSports

Oregon takes down Maryland, No. 24 Missouri in Columbia

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks and Huskies get rivalry game in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Men's TennisSports

Thomas Laurent can break Oregon history with 16th consecutive win on Sunday