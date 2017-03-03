Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 in their home opener

Oregon catcher Matthew Dyer (7) reaches to make a catch in the outfield. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon catcher Matthew Dyer (7) goes to make a catch in the outfield. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) reaches down to recover a hit. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Mississippi St. outfielder Jake Mangum (15) dives back to first base to avoid being tagged out by Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1). The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) winds up to throw the ball to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) celebrates after scoring a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) celebrates with the rest of the bench after scoring a home run. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Morgan McCullough (9) makes a pass to first base after recovering the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Kenyon Yovan (21) reacts after being struck out late in the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their season home opener at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)