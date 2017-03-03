Photos: Punk legend Mike Watt captivates at the Hi-Fi Lounge

On Thursday, March 2, DIY-punk-rock pioneer Mike Watt performed with his band the Missing Men at Hi-Fi Music Hall. The trio played an energetic set that featured songs from across Watt’s storied career. Many of the songs were from Watt’s most renowned band, the Minutemen, including some that were never recorded by the Minutemen.

Watt began the show by telling the crowd that the Missing Men drove 1,000 miles to “play their hearts out” for an audience that chose to spend one of their 52 Thursdays in a year them.

Below are photos from the show that reenforced Watt’s status as one of the great living bass players.

The Emerald recently spoke with Mike Watt. Check out our profile on him here.

