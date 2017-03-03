Arts & CultureEventsMusicNightlife
DIY punk rock pioneer Mike Watt performs at the Hi-Fi Music Lounge in Eugene on Thursday, March 2. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Photos: Punk legend Mike Watt captivates at the Hi-Fi Lounge

March 3, 2017 at 7:00 pm


On Thursday, March 2, DIY-punk-rock pioneer Mike Watt performed with his band the Missing Men at Hi-Fi Music Hall. The trio played an energetic set that featured songs from across Watt’s storied career. Many of the songs were from Watt’s most renowned band, the Minutemen, including some that were never recorded by the Minutemen.

Watt began the show by telling the crowd that the Missing Men drove 1,000 miles to “play their hearts out” for an audience that chose to spend one of their 52 Thursdays in a year them.

Below are photos from the show that reenforced Watt’s status as one of the great living bass players.

Mike Watt sticks his tongue out during Thursday’s performance at the Hi-Fi Lounge. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Missingmen guitarist Tom Watson performs with Mike Watt on Thursday. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt in his natural habitat: onstage in front of a bass amp. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Tom Watson and Drummer Raul Gates of the Missingmen perform on Thursday. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt plays his signature Reverend “Wattplower” bass on Thursday night. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Audience members react to Mike Watt and the Missingmen’s performance at the Hi-Fi Lounge on Thursday. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Tom Watson plays guitar on Thursday at the Hi-Fi Music Lounge. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt sings on Thursday with the Missingmen at Hi-Fi Music Lounge. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

(Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Watt looks across the stage to Tom Watson during a performance at Hi-Fi Music Lounge on Thursday night. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

The Missingmen share the stage with fellow San Pedro, California, band Toys That Kill. They ended the performance with a cover of The Stooge’s 1970 song “Funhouse.” Watt played bass for Iggy Pop and the Stooges during their last reunion. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt smiles at the crowd at the end of Thursday night’s performance. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

The audience reacts to Mike Watt and the Missingmen’s performance on Thursday night. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt on Thursday night at the Hi-Fi Music Lounge. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt poking his head behind the curtain during the encore break on Thursday. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt with Chachi Ferrara of Toys That Kill. Watt and the Missingmen ended Thursday’s performance onstage with opening band Toys That Kill for a cover of “Funhouse.” (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Mike Watt is a founding father of DIY punk rock. He still drives the van after shows. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

 

 

