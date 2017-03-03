Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) searches for an open teammate. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse takes down Winthrop 18-5

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team led from start to finish to defeat the Winthrop Eagles 18-5 on Friday afternoon.

The Ducks outshot the Eagles 30-12 in Rock Hills, South Carolina, to move to 5-1 on the season. Oregon also dominated on draw controls, controlling 17 compared to Winthop’s six.

The Ducks game out strong in the first half, scoring the first two goals, and the Eagles were never able to come back. After those goals by the Ducks, Winthop scored to narrow the deficit to one, but that was the closest score of the entire game.

At the end of the first half, Oregon led 8-4. Oregon senior midfielder Bella Pyne led the Ducks in first half scoring with four goals.

In the second half, the Ducks continued to reign on the Eagles, scoring ten goals compared to the Eagles’ one to win 18-5. Pyne scored two of those second half goals while teammate Shannon Williams scored three goals to add to her two goals from the first period.

Junior attacker Cambi Cukar, who currently sits second all time in assists at Oregon, tallied five assists on the day.

Up next, the Ducks remain on the East Coast to play High Point in North Carolina on Sunday.

