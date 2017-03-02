The occupation of Standing Rock has brought the most individual Native American tribes together under one cause in United States history. Traditional ways of life, such as living in teepees, have transcended the test of time. (Christopher Trotchie/Emerald)

Protecting the water

When the Native Americans from Standing Rock Sioux Reservation called for support, tens of thousands answered by standing on the front lines or donating materials. Much of this help comes from the Pacific Northwest, Eugene and even the University of Oregon.

When an Emerald reporter arrived at camp, he found the largest demonstration of Native American unity in U.S. history.

Online at emrld.co/protectingthewater, Emerald reporter Christopher Trotchie retells the many stories of protest, spiritual growth and camp life found on the front lines of the largest cooperation of Native American tribes in U.S. history.

Comments