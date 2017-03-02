AdministrationASUOMultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcast
Podcast: What to expect from today’s Board of Trustees Meeting

and March 2, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, associate news editor Max Thornberry and podcast producer Emerson Malone outline what to expect during today’s Board of Trustees meeting. The proposed 10.6 percent tuition hike for next year, another round of non-tenure-track-faculty cuts, mandatory first-year residency for freshmen and an ASUO-led campus bar rating system will be among the items on the docket.

The meeting, which will begin today and continue tomorrow, begins 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Ford Alumni Center Giustina Ballroom. A student protest against the faculty cuts and tuition hike will take place at noon outside the Ford Alumni Center.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Music by Evan DuPell.

