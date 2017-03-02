Arts & CultureMultimediaMusicPhoto

Photos: Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater

March 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm


Vince Staples opens his set. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples looks down toward the crowd. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples gets emotional during a verse. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples slows down his performance during a hook. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples looks out toward the crowd. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples walks toward the crowd after the overhead lights turned down during a hook. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples takes a break to breathe between songs. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples closes his eyes as he concludes a song. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Vince Staples walks out toward the front of the stage at the conclusion of a song. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Aaron Nelson

