Photos: Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater

Vince Staples opens his set. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples looks down toward the crowd. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples gets emotional during a verse. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples slows down his performance during a hook. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples looks out toward the crowd. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples walks toward the crowd after the overhead lights turned down during a hook. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples takes a break to breathe between songs. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples closes his eyes as he concludes a song. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Vince Staples walks out toward the front of the stage at the conclusion of a song. Vince Staples performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)