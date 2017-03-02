Oregon head coach Kelly Graves talks with his team during the third quarter of Oregon's game vs. Arizona. (Jonathan Hawthorne/Emerald)

Pac-12 Tournament: Ducks rally for win over Arizona, 70-63

SEATTLE — Kelly Graves and the Ducks finally can lay claim to a Pac-12 Tournament win.

The No. 6 Ducks rallied and gritted out a 70-63 win at KeyArena over No. 11 Arizona on Thursday night for the program’s first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2008.

The Ducks (19-12, 9-10 Pac-12) outscored Arizona 29-19 in the final quarter to control the game.

Hebard recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She hit consecutive buckets, one of which was by second-chance effort, to give the Ducks a 62-56 lead with 1:20 left. Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks in scoring with 22 points and five assists. Mallory McGwire scored 14 points in the win.

The Ducks advance to play No. 3 Washington on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. The Huskies, led by Pac-12 player of the year Kelsey Plum, are ranked No. 11 nationally and will undoubtedly draw a large crowd in their home city. Plum scored 57 points in her last game of the regular season.

McGwire hit a bucket, recorded a block then recorded another bucket to give the Ducks a 54-50 lead with 6:02 left.

Arizona, which had its largest lead of the game, 40-33, with 5:16 left in the third, owned a 44-41 lead after three quarters.

The Ducks and Wildcats each had 7-0 runs during the first quarter, but Oregon took a 15-12 lead to the second quarter. Ionescu had eight of her nine first-half points during the opening quarter.

The Wildcats outscored Oregon 17-12 during the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead into intermission. Oregon shot 36 percent from the field and had nine turnovers.

This story will be updated.

