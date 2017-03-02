Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) fights through an attempted block by Stanford Cardinal forward Erica McCall (24). The Oregon Ducks play the Standford Cardinal for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks open Pac-12 Tournament with rematch of No. 11-seeded Arizona

SEATTLE — Kelly Graves’ Ducks will see Arizona once again in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

But compared to last year, the Ducks are in much better position for a first-round win. Last March, the Ducks were regrouping from the loss of All-American Jillian Alleyne and looking to re-establish themselves. Arizona, meanwhile, was fighting for coach Niya Butts, whose contract was not renewed.

This year’s No. 6-seeded Ducks are at full strength, led by Sabrina Ionescu, who was named Pac-12 freshman of the year by the league’s coaches and media.

The Oregon program hasn’t won a Pac-12 Tournament game since 2008. Oregon will get another shot at a win on Thursday against No. 11-seeded Arizona (8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

Graves called the tournament a “fresh start.”

“Especially the way we finished, losing three in a row — I think we need it. … I think they’re excited to start a new challenge,” Graves said.

The Wildcats, winners of three of their last five games, are projected to start five seniors. The Ducks have started three freshmen for most of the season.

The Ducks won the only matchup between the two programs earlier this season. Ruthy Hebard had 22 points in the 79-65 win. She added 14 rebounds and was 9 of 10 from the field.

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said the Feb. 3 game wasn’t the Wildcats’ best.

“We didn’t play as aggressive as we do now,” Barnes said. “We just don’t feel like we played well. Credit to Oregon. They pose a lot of problems.”

Barnes added that she thinks a “sense of urgency has arisen,” given the imminent departure of many seniors.

The winner of Thursday night’s game will play No. 3 Washington on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The Huskies, led by Kelsey Plum, will certainly draw a big crowd in their home city. Friday would be Plum’s first game since scoring 57 points and breaking the NCAA’s all-time scoring mark in the regular season finale.

Ionescu, who, along with Hebard, were the only freshmen on the All-Pac-12 team, said the pressure of a tournament environment will likely bring out the Ducks’ best.

“I think with a little pressure — you have to win in order to move on. I think we’ll be a lot more aggressive offensively and defensively as well,” Ionescu said. “… I think it brings out the more competitive side of me as well.”

Graves hasn’t put much thought into the Ducks’ NCAA Tournament standing as of late. Oregon remains a project No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, but a win or two would certainly strengthen the program’s résumé.

“It’s out of our hands — to some degree — once your final game is played,” Graves said. “So let’s win as many games as we can and that will make us look better.”

