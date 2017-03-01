Oregon Football Head Coach Willie Taggart speaks to the media on National Signing day at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Taggart completes staff with hiring of Johnson as WR coach

Willie Taggart’s staff is officially complete — for the second time since he was hired.

After the departures of Jimmie Dougherty and David Reaves, Taggart had to fill two slots. The Ducks officially named Michael Johnson as wide receivers coach on Wednesday morning to finalize Taggart’s assistant coaching staff.

Johnson comes to Oregon with coaching experience at a variety of locations, including 10 seasons in the NFL. He was most recently the head coach at The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, California.

Johnson’s son is a highly touted recruit in the the 2019 class. Johnson Jr. is a four-star, 6-foot-3 quarterback by 247Sports and holds offers from Michigan, Texas, USC, Florida and others.

Johnson was offensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2010 and worked as an offensive coordinator for UCLA in 2011. During his stint in Los Angeles, he was interim head coach after Rick Neuheisel’s firing.

He’s also worked with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers. Johnson began his coaching career at Oregon State in 1997 where he was wide receivers coach then quarterbacks coach.

Johnson played college ball at the University of Akron, Mesa Community College and Arizona State.

News of Johnson’s hire broke on Feb. 17. Johnson replaces Dougherty, who left Oregon to become the wide receivers coach at UCLA.

On Feb. 13, MLive.com reported that Johnson would join the Michigan staff as an analyst. But instead, he will coach for Taggart, one of Harbaugh’s coaching mentees.

