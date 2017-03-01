Construction for installing a new ventilation system in the library lasts until Friday (Emma Henderson/Emerald)

South section of Kincaid Street shut down for library construction

Kincaid Street west of Knight Library will be closed until Friday due to construction.

Workers using a crane are lifting a new heating, ventilation and cooling system to the roof of Knight Library as part of a project to replace mechanical systems in the Special Collections section of the library.

Jana Gerow, the owner’s representative for University of Oregon Campus Design and Construction, said that Kincaid Street was the only place for a crane to operate near the library.

The overall project of replacing the Special Collections mechanical systems will not be completed until mid-July, according to Gerow, and there will likely be a need for another crane between now and then.

For updates on the construction project, click here.

