AnnouncementsNews
Construction for installing a new ventilation system in the library lasts until Friday (Emma Henderson/Emerald)

South section of Kincaid Street shut down for library construction

March 1, 2017 at 2:17 pm


Kincaid Street west of Knight Library will be closed until Friday due to construction.

Workers using a crane are lifting a new heating, ventilation and cooling system to the roof of Knight Library as part of a project to replace mechanical systems in the Special Collections section of the library.

Jana Gerow, the owner’s representative for University of Oregon Campus Design and Construction, said that Kincaid Street was the only place for a crane to operate near the library.

The overall project of replacing the Special Collections mechanical systems will not be completed until mid-July, according to Gerow, and there will likely be a need for another crane between now and then.

For updates on the construction project, click here.

 

 

Comments

Desiree Bergstrom

Desiree Bergstrom

Related Posts

AcademicsAdministrationAnnouncementsNews

UO to lay off approximately 75 faculty members

News

Phil and Penny Knight ranked top philanthropists in the nation

News

Undocumented UO students protected by DACA fear an uncertain future

News

DREAMer’s Working Group hosts info session on supporting DACA students