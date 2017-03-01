Nokes duets with guitarist Eric Randall on “Alien Girl” off the 2014 album “NVM.” The short, vocally layered track is about loving a girl who is “not from this world.” (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Emerald)

Seattle band Tacocat battles illness to sing the praises of “X-Files,” “Cat Fancy” and hating weekends

This article was written by Hannah Steinkopf-Frank

If she hadn’t told you, it might have been hard to know that Tacocat lead singer Emily Nokes was on antibiotics combatting a sinus infection. During the Seattle group’s show last night at the Borreal, Nokes and the rest of the band (guitarist Eric Randall, bassist Bree McKenna and drummer Lelah Maupin) brought Tacocat’s usual sugary energy, albeit one mixed with a pinch of social commentary and rage. The band’s 2016 album “Lost Time” mixed songs about Dana Skully from “The X-Files” and horse girls with others about calling out sexual assault and internet trolls.

Eugene mainstays Girls Bunch Bears and VCR opened with Nashville group Daddy Issues. After playing for less than 40 minutes, Nokes said she couldn’t perform any more songs as her voice started “squeaking,” her words, during the last track “I Hate the Weekend.” Although the song is about the struggles of people who work weekend jobs and the show was a Tuesday evening, Tacocat had the audience gleefully singing about, well, hating the weekend. Even though the line “let loose like your life depends on it” is making fun of “business elites,” it was clear that that’s exactly what Tacocat, and its fans, were doing.

