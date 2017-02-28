Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shakes hands with teammate Oti Gildon (32) after being introduced before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Standford Cardinal for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu named Pac-12 freshman of the year, Thomas Laurent ties Oregon all-time men’s tennis win record

— Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year on Tuesday. She is the first Duck since Shaquala Williams in 1998-99 to earn freshman of the year honors from the coaches vote. Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard were also named to the all-league and all-freshman teams. Lexi Bando earned honorable mention all-Pac-12.

— After losing 65-59 to No. 8-ranked Stanford on Sunday, the women’s basketball team is now on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament. The Register Guard’s Ryan Thorburn has the story.

— As the men’s tennis team took down Drake on Sunday, Thomas Laurent won his 15th consecutive match, tying the all-time Oregon record.

— While the rest of the men’s track and field team took home the MPSF Championships title for the 11th consecutive time, Edward Cheserek traveled to Boston to compete at the University of Boston Last Chance Meet, where he broke the two-year-old collegiate indoor mile record.

— Cheseresk was then named USTFCCCA athlete of the week on Tuesday.

— Men’s basketball stayed at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

