Future’s attempt at introspectiveness on ‘HNDRXX’ falls short

Atlanta rapper Future showed that the rumors of his incredible work ethic weren’t faked after he released his self-titled record earlier this month that featured 17 tracks and no guest features only a year after his last record. After releasing another 17-song record just one week removed from his last, it’s hard to make the argument that Future “Ain’t Tryin’” anymore.

Although they both have 17 songs that are performed by Nayvadius Cash, “Future” and “HNDRXX” share almost else nothing in common.

“Future” is a prime example of an artist who has realized his strengths and utilized them to cover his weaknesses. While sticking to strong trap beats and avoiding too much singing, Future gave his listeners exactly what they wanted by rapping about his high quality and quantity of sexual encounters, expensive spending habits and dangerous drug use.

It seemed as if the 34-year-old had finally found a winning formula on his self-titled fifth studio album, but after listening to “HNDRXX” it appears that isn’t quite the case.

The record begins with several strong tracks; “My Collection” opens the album with legendary producer Metro Boomin’ laying down a slow beat that draws attention to the song’s lyrics, which discuss the “collection” of women that Future has dated in the past. While the verses seem to be talking about specific people, the chorus suggests that his “collection” doesn’t just refer to the famous relationships he’s had, saying, “If I only hit you once, you still part of my collection.” The beat might be slow, but Future seems to be up to his usual tricks when it comes to lyrics on this track.

Probably the most highly anticipated track on this record, “Coming Out Strong” marks the first time since Future and The Weeknd have collaborated since the smash-hit “Low Life.” While they sang about how they like to still live what is considered to be a low life on this last collab, Future and The Weeknd discuss their frustrations with being famous. The two make it clear that they’re tired of hearing how “I think the money has changed you” from old friends and seeing fake news from the paparazzi.

Like our coverage of hip-hop music? Check out the Emerald’s interview with Long Beach rapper Vince Staples here.

These first two songs start the record slow and melancholic, but they serve as an early peak that goes unmatched by the rest of the album. The rest falls into a pit of repetitiveness which Future never seems to find the proper tools to dig his way out. From the lyrics to the production, all the way down to the overall themes and concepts of the songs, this record reaches to make Future something that he’s just not: introspective.

For seven tracks straight, Future gives listeners stories of his love life that are completely contradictory to the stories of one night stands and of swooping married women that he tells on “Future.” On this run of relationship rants he has on “HNDRXX,” Future discusses the trouble he’s had trying to date women. On “Use Me,” which is just the beginning of his half-hour long relationship rant, Future tells of how one of his girls is just using him for his money and how he has become increasingly frustrated with this recurrence.

On later tracks, Future seems almost desperate to find some sort of meaningful relationship.

Future shares how he’s worried he might lose his current girlfriend on “Neva Missa Lost.” To keep the relationship alive he feebly attempts to take interest in her hobbies like vegetarianism and astrology, but it’s obvious that Future just feels an emotional connection to her because they share a mutually passionate sexual appetite.

This obvious contrast between the external persona that he exhibits on “Future” and the attempt at the insightful, internal character that appears on “HNDRXX” must’ve been intentional. It’s hard to tell if this record is the material he’s always wanted to rap about but avoided because he knew people wouldn’t like it, or if he’s doing this to prove that he’s not just a one-dimensional artist. Either way, I think everyone can agree that Future should stick to his bread and butter: trap bangers.

Follow Zach Price on Twitter: @zach_price24

Comments