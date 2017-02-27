Check out the Emerald Grade Tracker to see what grades UO professors give out

In an effort to examine grading trends at the University of Oregon, the Emerald made a public records request for three years of professor-specific statistics on grade distributions. The university provided the Emerald with data for 15,559 classes.

The Emerald compiled the public data into a search engine, called the Emerald Grade Tracker — available by clicking the image above — which displays grading habits of professors and classes.

Select the year in the first dropdown box, select the subject, then enter the course number. The results are displayed in a series of percentage graphs for any class taught that calendar year.

