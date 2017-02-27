AcademicsAnnouncementsNews

Check out the Emerald Grade Tracker to see what grades UO professors give out

and February 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm


In an effort to examine grading trends at the University of Oregon, the Emerald made a public records request for three years of professor-specific statistics on grade distributions. The university provided the Emerald with data for 15,559 classes.

The Emerald compiled the public data into a search engine, called the Emerald Grade Tracker — available by clicking the image above — which displays grading habits of professors and classes.

Select the year in the first dropdown box, select the subject, then enter the course number. The results are displayed in a series of percentage graphs for any class taught that calendar year.

Comments

Peri Langlois

Peri Langlois

Related Posts

NewsPolitics

Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio urge support for Obamacare during rally

AcademicsCover StoryNews

Inflating Grades: Why it’s easier than ever to get an A

AnnouncementsNews

[Update: restored] Power outage affects west side of campus

CrimeFootballNewsSports

Former Oregon football player Colt Lyerla convicted of felony heroin possession