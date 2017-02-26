Oregon Ducks defender Jill Zubilaga (15) and California Golden Bears midfielder Chloe Landry (11) fight for the ball during a faceoff. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse defeats Fresno State 12-9 on the road

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 12-9 on Sunday to move to 3-0 in conference play.

The Ducks came out strong in Fresno, California, scoring three of the first four goals to lead 3-1 just eight minutes into the game. The Bulldogs went on to score four straight to pull ahead 5-3.

Oregon’s Shannon Williams was able to score one last goal before the half, her third goal of the day, to shorten the Ducks’ deficit to one. At halftime, the Ducks trailed 5-4.

Coming out of halftime, the Ducks scored just two minutes into the half with a goal from senior midfielder Bell Pyne. Oregon’s Julia Taylor scored another one for the Ducks, before the Bulldog’s Kayla Gallet scored her second goal of the day to tie the game at six.

Oregon then scored two in a row, but that lead was short lived. Fresno State followed up with three straight to lead 9-8 with less than 13 minutes remaining.

The Ducks, however, finished strong scoring four-straight goals to win 12-9.

Williams led the Ducks in scoring with four goals on the day, followed by junior midfielder JoJo Hesketh, junior attacker Mariah Gatti and Pyne, who all scored two. Hesketh also led the team in assists with two.

Up next, the Ducks will head to Rock Hill, South Carolina to play Winthrop on Friday.

