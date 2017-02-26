[Update: restored] Power outage affects west side of campus

This post has been updated to include a list of the buildings that have lost power.

Update: Power was restored to campus around 8 p.m.

The west side of campus lost power Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

Each building on campus has power routed to it by a distribution feeder which carries about 12,500 volts. One of the main feeders opened up and caused the outage, according to Gary Malone, a co-generation engineer.

According to Malone, there is a team of electricians searching for the cause of the breach.

“They’ve done everything they can. The plant is up and running,” Malone said. “It’s just a matter of time. The last time they did this it took about two hours.”

Malone said the last time a feeder opened up it was when a whole line failed. He was unable to recall exactly the last time an outage such as this happened.

An email from UO alerts confirmed the following halls lost power Sunday evening: Allen, Lawrence, Friendly, Villard, Deady, Lillis Business Complex, Fenton, Computing, Chapman, Johnson, Collier House, Hendricks, Susan Campbell, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Gerlinger, Gerlinger Annex, Knight Library, Frohnmayer Music.

