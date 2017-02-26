Oregon distance runner Edward Cheserek celebrates after winning the 5,000 meters in 13:25:59, tying for the most NCAA Championships. The NCAA Track & Field National Championship is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on June 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Edward Cheserek breaks collegiate indoor record in the mile

Instead of traveling to Seattle for the MPSF Championships with the rest of the Oregon track and field team, senior Edward Cheserek headed to Boston to compete in the Boston University Last Chance meet, where he added another record to his impressive resume.

Cheserek completed the mile in 3 minutes, 52.01 seconds to take the two-year-old collegiate indoor record from Arizona’s Lawi Lalang.

He now holds the top times in the both 5,000-meter (13:32.59) and the mile, while holding the second-best time in the 3,000 (7:46.85).

Since he is qualified in all three events, he and the Oregon coaches will have to decided which races he will run in the NCAA Indoor Championships, coming up on Mar. 10-11.

