Edward Cheserek breaks collegiate indoor record in the mile
Instead of traveling to Seattle for the MPSF Championships with the rest of the Oregon track and field team, senior Edward Cheserek headed to Boston to compete in the Boston University Last Chance meet, where he added another record to his impressive resume.
Cheserek completed the mile in 3 minutes, 52.01 seconds to take the two-year-old collegiate indoor record from Arizona’s Lawi Lalang.
He now holds the top times in the both 5,000-meter (13:32.59) and the mile, while holding the second-best time in the 3,000 (7:46.85).
Since he is qualified in all three events, he and the Oregon coaches will have to decided which races he will run in the NCAA Indoor Championships, coming up on Mar. 10-11.
