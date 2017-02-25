Podcast: News Wrap-up: Dining hall workers lose their lunch, Senator Wyden sits down with the Emerald

In this weekly news wrap-up from the Emerald Podcast Network, we cover the biggest stories from Feb. 19-24. Senior News Reporter Andy Field explains the point system for dining halls and Associate News Editor Will Campbell sits down with Senator Ron Wyden.

In a special look ahead at next week, Associate News Editor Max Thornberry explains why the University of Oregon made the list for the top 10 worst campuses for free speech and gives us a not-so-sneak peak at what the Board of Trustees will be discussing at their next meeting.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Comments