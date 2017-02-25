NewsNews PodcastsPodcast
Podcast: News Wrap-up: Dining hall workers lose their lunch, Senator Wyden sits down with the Emerald

February 25, 2017


In this weekly news wrap-up from the Emerald Podcast Network, we cover the biggest stories from Feb. 19-24. Senior News Reporter Andy Field explains the point system for dining halls and Associate News Editor Will Campbell sits down with Senator Ron Wyden.

In a special look ahead at next week, Associate News Editor Max Thornberry explains why the University of Oregon made the list for the top 10 worst campuses for free speech and gives us a not-so-sneak peak at what the Board of Trustees will be discussing at their next meeting.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Andrew Field

Andrew Field

Hey there! You can call me Andy. I work the city politics beat. If you got a tip for me on an issue you feel I should be covering, don't hesitate to leave an email!

I like listening to hip-hop, watching English Premier League soccer, jamming on the guitar with my friends and eating ice cream.

