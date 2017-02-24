Oregon's Ariana Washington and Deajah Stevens finish first and second in the 200m dash. The NCAA Track & Field National Championship is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on June 11, 2016. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Oregon sprinters find motivation through friendly competition, Dillon Brooks hits game-winner

— Oregon track and field boasts one of the deepest groups of women sprinters in the country and has dominated meets throughout the indoor season. The Emerald’s Hannah Bonnie writes that the teams key to success for the Ducks is the friendly competition that takes place everyday at practice.

— Dillon Brooks bailed the Oregon basketball team out once again with his late game heroics on Wednesday. Brooks drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left to lead Oregon to a comeback win over California in Berkeley and keep the Ducks in the Pac-12 title race.

— Speaking of Oregon’s 3-point shooting, The Emerald’s Gus Morris points out that Oregon has been the top 3-point shooting team in the Pac-12 since conference play began. The reason is simply an improvement in shot selection, according to players.

“We’ve always had confidence in the way that we can shoot the basketball,” Oregon guard Casey Benson said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right shots and taking the right shots.”

— Oregon men’s golf is coming off a national championship last spring, and is enjoying another stellar campaign this year. The Ducks are currently the No. 10 team in the country and Oregon senior Wyndham Clark in the No.1 collegiate golfer in the latest Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings.

— Oregon football filled its vacant co-offensive coordinator spot with the hiring of Marcus Arroyo on Tuesday. Arroyo will coach the Oregon quarterbacks and tight ends in addition to his offensive coordinator duties.

