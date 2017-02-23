Things to do this week—Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Archaeology lecture, Mardi Gras Masquerade and Datsik at McDonald

Thursday, Feb. 23: Demystifying Media Series: Hackers, Data and Code in the age of Trump at the EMU (EMU, 1395 University St.) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., free

With all the political buzz around ideas like hacking and the use or loss of White House data, it’s up to modern-minded journalists to do what they can to explain and utilize digital information.

Professor Nikki Usher will be leading a talk this week on her new book “Interactive Journalism Hackers, Data and Code” and the future of interactive and data-based journalism. The talk will focus on the deceptive ways data can be displayed, how it influences people and how much damage it can do when abused.

You can learn more at https://calendar.uoregon.edu/.

-Mathew Brock

Friday, Feb. 24: Archaeology Lecture by Erkki Huhtamo at Lawrence Hall, Room 177 (1190 Frank Blvd.) 6 p.m.

This school of Architecture and Allied Arts event will feature media arts professor Erkki Huhtamo presenting a lecture based on his soon-to-be-released book “Screenology, or Media Archaeology of the Screen.”

Huhtamo is regarded as a pioneer of Media Archaeology, which is a field that attempts to understand new and emerging media through close examination of the past. He will examine how media screens are simultaneously present and absent in today’s society. Much of the Los Angeles-based professor’s work deals with the task of making these media screens present again. This lecture will focus on the methods of researching screens as well as a possible new approach for media studies researchers.

When not lecturing, Huhtamo teaches design media arts, film and television as well as digital media at UCLA.

-Zach Price

Friday, Feb. 24: Eugene Mardi Gras Masquerade Party (Hi-Fi Music Hall, 44 E 7th Ave.) 7 p.m., $15, 21+

Celebrate Mardi Gras early this weekend at Hi-Fi Music Hall’s first annual Mardi Gras Masquerade party this Friday! Beads, masks and party attire are recommended for entry, and all attendees must be at least 21 years old. Featured performances include local musicians Marv Ellis and We Tribe, Soul Vibrator, Eleven Eyes, and Verbs & Nouns. Show up before 8 p.m. for free t-shirt screen printing with Threadbare Print House. Stamped attendees have full access until 2 a.m. to both Hi-Fi’s music hall and lounge.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Additionally, the New Orleans-style party is sponsored by 20 local businesses and is raising money for women’s health and safety. Proceeds from the tickets go to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, Sexual Assault Support Services, Wellmama and Trauma Healing Project. Visit eugenemardigras.org for tickets and details.

-Casey Miller

Saturday, Feb. 25: Co-op Family Center’s Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction, Co-op Family Center (2250 Patterson St.), 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Adults $8, Kids $3

The Co-op Family Center will be hosting its 23rd annual Pancake Breakfast and Auction this week in order to raise money for making excellent early childhood education more accessible to everyone. The event is open to the public and will begin with the all-you-can-eat pancake, applesauce, orange juice and coffee breakfast at 8:30 a.m. From there it will continue with a silent auction from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. A raffle drawing will take place at 11 a.m.

Donations have been pouring in from around the community for Saturday’s event. The Co-op Family Center began in 1972 by providing childcare services as well as valuable educational opportunities for youth. The main goal is “to raise happy, healthy and socially confident children,” according to the center’s website. Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward continuing that focus.

-Leanne Harloff

Sunday, Feb. 26: Datsik at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St.), 8 p.m., tickets $33 in advance, 16+

Dubstep and EDM superstar Datsik will make his way to the McDonald Theatre on Saturday, continuing his Ninja Nation Tour into the Pacific Northwest. Datsik is using the tour to promote his most recent EP, “Sensei,” released in 2016.

Originating from British Colombia, Datsik (born Troy Beetles) rose to prominence with a series of EPs and singles during the EDM boom of the late 2000s. Success came quickly; Beetles found success less than a year after beginning his music career. His sound fits comfortably into EDM and Dubstep, but occasionally ventures into darker and more robotic textures. Datsik has collaborated with acts like Infected Mushroom, Korn, Skrillex and Excision. His shows generate enough energy and noise to bring the house down, no matter the venue.

Tickets are available here: http://www.bandsintown.com/Datsik

-Dana Alston

