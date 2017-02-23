Podcast: Stacy Versus ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

In this installment from the Emerald Podcast Network, it’s the second episode of Stacy Versus. This time, it’s Stacy Versus “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Emerald illustrator and designer Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the Harry Potter franchise, how the 2016 film fits into the saga, and how to say “Luna Lovegood” in Russian.

Tonight, Ducks After Dark is showing Fantastic Beasts at 8:30 p.m. in the EMU’s Redwood Auditorium.

Comments