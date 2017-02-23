Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsFilm & TVMultimediaPodcast
Design by Stacy Yurishcheva.

Podcast: Stacy Versus ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

and February 23, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this installment from the Emerald Podcast Network, it’s the second episode of Stacy Versus. This time, it’s Stacy Versus “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Emerald illustrator and designer Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the Harry Potter franchise, how the 2016 film fits into the saga, and how to say “Luna Lovegood” in Russian.

Tonight, Ducks After Dark is showing Fantastic Beasts at 8:30 p.m. in the EMU’s Redwood Auditorium.

Comments

Anastasia Yurishcheva

Anastasia Yurishcheva

Anastasia is a sophomore at the University of Oregon majoring in Journalism. She first started making videos on her YouTube channel, then was hired at the Emerald as a multimedia producer. Now she is a production intern at Pac-12 Networks and the 2015-2016 multimedia editor at the Emerald.

Related Posts

Arts & CultureEventsFoodMusic

Things to do this week—Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Archaeology lecture, Mardi Gras Masquerade and Datsik at McDonald

Arts & CultureEventsMusicPersonalities

Rapper Vince Staples continues to squash critics and tackle important social issues on current tour

Arts & CultureMusicPodcast

Prince for a week: two Emerald writers take the purple plunge

Arts & CultureFilm & TV

Review: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ combines racial commentary with predictable horror