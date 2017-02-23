Members of the Oregon softball team huddle before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks face the Baylor University Bears in Game 3 of the NCAA Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on May 21, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Balint leads Oregon to 8-2 victory in Bank of Hawaii Invitational opener

It was a career night for freshman Maggie Balint.

Balint, who began the season as Oregon’s No. 3 pitcher, threw her first career complete game on Thursday night in Hawaii. Balint totaled 7.0 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts as Oregon stayed undefeated with the 8-2 win. Not only did the Ducks run their record to a perfect 10-0, Balint upped her record to 6-0.

Six different Oregon players tallied hits, totaling 12 as a team.

Nikki Udria went 3-for-4 with a double, a homerun and two RBI’s while Danica Mercado added a solo blast. Gwen Svekis had two-RBI’s and a double while Jenna Lilley broke out of her recent slump with a 2-for-4 performance.

Svekis got the scoring started for the Ducks with a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score Lilley. Alexis Mack added to Oregon’s lead when she scored Sammie Puentes on an RBI bunt, giving the Ducks a quick 2-0 advantage.

Hawaii got a run back in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit in half before Oregon broke the game open in the third.

Svekis and Udria both had run-scoring doubles while Shannon Rhodes added the third run of the inning with a single.

Hawaii scored its final run in the fourth inning before the Ducks added two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to complete 8-2 game.

Udria got her blast in the fifth while Mercado added hers in the sixth.

Oregon will play two more games on Friday against Montana (3:30 p.m.) and UNLV (6 p.m.)

