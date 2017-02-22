NewsPolitics
Trump administration threatens transgender student rights in press release

February 22, 2017


The Trump administration will take steps to limit transgender student’s rights, according to a statement by his press secretary, Sean Spicer, in a press release today. The rights include protection from discrimination based on gender identity, including the right to use the bathroom corresponding to one’s gender identity.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley immediately opposed the reversal of the protections.

“Our nation should never settle for anything less than full equality and full rights for every single American. This is especially important in our schools, where no student should ever have to fear discrimination simply because of their identity,” Merkley said in a press release today.

The Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos initially opposed the new guidelines, but rescinded objections after pressure from Trump and his administration, according to The New York Times.

The protections that are set to change were created in 2016 by the Obama administration, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Education to protect Transgender students in school under Title IX.

