Oregon officially announces hiring of Marcus Arroyo as co-offensive coordinator

Oregon has officially hired Marcus Arroyo as its co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Reports broke on Feb. 9 that the Ducks were working to hire Arroyo in order to fill the void left by David Reaves, who was hired as Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator in December before resigning after he was arrested for DUII on Jan. 22.

“You kind of lose people — you got the opportunity to replace them with someone better,” Oregon head coach Willie Taggart said of Arroyo’s impending hiring in an interview with KVAL on Feb. 19. “And I got a chance to upgrade our staff in a certain way. Marcus is a great coach and had West Coast ties. I thought he would do well with our guys here. That was big time for us.”

Arroyo comes to Oregon after working as the running backs coach at Oklahoma State for the previous two seasons. He was touted as an outstanding recruiter at the running back position while with the Cowboys, and was reportedly contacted by Fresno State last year about the Bulldogs’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

Arroyo signed a two-year contract with the Ducks. He’s due to make $300,000 in his first year and $400,000 in his second year. He’s also eligible for a variety of bonuses for academic and athletic performance of Oregon’s football team.

Before serving as the running backs coach at Oklahoma State, Arroyo was quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Previously, he was the interim offensive coordinator and play caller for the Bucs. Prior to his stint in the NFL, Arroyo was offensive coordinator and outside receivers coach at Southern Mississippi.

Also, Arroyo has coached at Cal, Wyoming and his alma mater of San Jose State — beginning his coaching career there in 2003 as an undergraduate assistant.

He’s worked with NFL players Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), CJ Anderson (Denver Broncos), Richard Rogers (Green Bay Packers) and Marvin Jones (Cincinnati Bengals).

