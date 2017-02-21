Oregon Football Head Coach Willie Taggart speaks to the media on National Signing day at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Taggart fills out coaching staff, Ducks make offer to Justin Herbert’s brother Patrick

— Oregon football head coach Willie Taggart filled out his coaching staff with the hiring of former UCLA and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Johnson as his wide receivers coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Johnson, father of touted class of 2019 quarterback prospect Michael Johnson Jr., replaces Jimmie Dougherty, who left his position at Oregon to become passing game coordinator at UCLA.

— Sheldon High 6-foot-5 wide receiver Patrick Herbert, brother of Ducks freshman quarterback Justin Herbert, has been offered by the Ducks to play football alongside his brother, he tweeted Monday.

— Oregon men’s basketball’s win over Colorado Friday was especially memorable for the Ducks’ departing seniors. Chris Boucher and Dylan Ennis shined, and fans even chanted Charlie Noebel’s name.

— The Miami Dolphins waived former Oregon cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu on Thursday, but the ex-Duck star’s comeback is already underway. When he comes back from injury, he said, he’ll be even better than his projected first-round status before his ACL year two years ago. Andrew Greif of The Oregonian has the story.

— Don Essig, best known for the line “It never rains in Autzen Stadium,” was called upon 50 years ago to announce basketball games at Oregon and never looked back. The Register-Guard’s Austin Meek has the story on the voice of the Ducks.

— Ducks golfer Kelsey Ulep overcame a nasty groin injury and credited her recent success to her new outlook on life. The Emerald’s Gus Morris has the story.

