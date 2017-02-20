Oregon freshman Petra Salko sights the hole before putting on hole 9. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Salko paces Ducks in 11th place finish in New Orleans

Oregon wrapped up play on Monday in 11th place at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in New Orleans. Sophomore Petra Salko lead the Ducks with a score of 4-over par (220), good enough to tie for 22nd individually among the field.

As a team, Oregon shot 32-over par (896) and never moved in the overall standings. The Ducks finished in 11th place in all three rounds.

“The adjustments we needed to make early on were mostly course management, and emotional management for some,” head coach Ria Scott said. “They are all things that we can learn from and will easily be addressed.”

The Ducks opened play Sunday with a 10-over par (298), lead by Salko with a 1-over par (73). Freshman Amy Matsuoka shot a 2-over par (74) and was followed by senior Cathleen Santoso with 3-over par (75).

Monday saw more of the same for the Ducks. They followed their 10-over par first round with an identical score in the second round. Sophomore Kathleen Scavo paced the Ducks in round two, with a score of 1-under par (71). It was the best round from a Duck throughout the tournament.

“Kathleen’s game is really starting to come together,” Scott said. “She is really beginning to believe in the work she has put in.”

Due to inclement weather predicted for Tuesday, officials decided to play both rounds two and three on Monday. Oregon shot a 12-over par (300) in its final round to finish 11th overall out of 17 teams.

The Ducks will now take a three-week break from competition. They get back to work March 13 when they head to UCLA for the Grifford Great 8 Match Play.

