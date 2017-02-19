The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team cheer in reaction to earning a perfect 10.00 for their compulsory toss routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Ducks defeat Quinnipiac on the road for second win of season

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling won its season-opening meet on Wednesday and followed it up with a win at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut thanks to second-half domination from Oregon.

The Ducks beat the Bobcats 284.265-274.945 after trailing at halftime. The Ducks used a strong fifth and sixth event for the second win of the year.

Oregon took a lead after the compulsory round. Quinnipiac (0-2) had a near-flawless second event to help the Bobcats outscore the Ducks and take a 97.15-96.85 lead going into intermission.

Following halftime, Oregon took back the lead in similar fashion to the way the Ducks did in the opener against Hawaii Pacific.

In the fifth event, tumbling, Oregon’s Taylor Galvin scored a perfect 10 in the six-element heat as Oregon took the event and held nearly a two-point lead heading into the team event.

The final event was one that Oregon dominated against Hawaii Pacific and it did the same in Connecticut. With a score of 100.94-92.97 in the team event, Oregon took the meet.

The Ducks return to Matthew Knight Arena to face No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 25. The meet will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

